Tate Liverpool: Belfast firm wins £30m contract

John Campbell - BBC News NI economics and business editor
·2 min read
Concept art for reimagined Tate Liverpool
Concept art for the reimagined Tate Liverpool

A Belfast-based construction firm has won the £30m contract to refurbish the Tate Liverpool gallery.

The gallery closed its doors in October ahead of the two-year transformation.

Once refurbished, the 35-year-old gallery - set to reopen in 2025 - will feature a new public art hall, double-height galleries and more social space.

Gilbert Ash has established a specialism in working on major cultural buildings including the National Portrait Gallery.

Raymond Gilroy, construction director at Gilbert-Ash, said the firm was delighted to add "another unique project" to its culture and arts portfolio.

Planning permission for the project was granted by Liverpool City Council in October and construction will start early in 2024.

The "reimagining" of the galley has been designed by London-based 6a architects.

Gilbert Ash said its team is already in place "finalising plans to deal with the many logistical and technical challenges that lie ahead".

Tate Liverpool is housed in a 19th Century warehouse that was redesigned by Sir James Stirling and Michael Wilford in the late 1980s as the cornerstone of the regeneration of the Royal Albert Dock.

The redevelopment will include a new public Art Hall on the ground floor, opened up to admit daylight and views across the historic dock and new gallery spaces over three floors.

Emma King, Capital Director, Tate, said: "Gilbert-Ash's track record of working to the highest standards on both cultural and heritage buildings makes them the perfect contractors to deliver the reimagined Tate Liverpool.

"We look forward to collaborating with the architects and contractors to deliver this once-in-a-generation renewal, creating an art museum fit for the 21st Century."

Funding for the project has come from the UK Government, including £10m from the Levelling Up Fund.

Recommended Stories

  • Stock market news today: US futures retreat from rally as Fed doubts swirl

    Creeping doubts about a Fed shift to cutting interest rates are taking the wind out of the rally's sails.

  • The Morning After: The cost of generating AI images

    The biggest news stories this morning: The iPhone’s computational photography made this confusing image, The perennial Game Awards question: What does indie mean? Google is reportedly pushing the launch of its Gemini AI to 2024.

  • Doubtnut, once offered a $150M deal by Byju's, sells for $10M

    Allen Career Institute has acquired Doubtnut in a deal that values the young edtech at $10 million, according to a person familiar with the matter, a reversal of fortune for the once promising edtech leading app. The two firms confirmed the deal on Monday, but declined to share financial terms of the acquisition. Seven-year-old Doubtnut, whose learning app helps students solve math and science problems by taking photos of them, had raised more than $52 million prior to the acquisition and counted Peak XV Partners and James Murdoch's Lupa Systems among its backers.

  • Google's Pixel Watch 2 falls to a new low of $300

    Google's Pixel Watch 2 just came out in October but we're already seeing the first substantial discount.

  • Is 'Die Hard' a Christmas movie? Half of Americans say ho ho no, new Yahoo News/YouGov poll shows.

    Not everyone is saying "Yippee Ki-Yay!" to the Bruce Willis classic during the holiday season.

  • 49ers are top dog, Packers are scary, first overall pick race | Sunday Night Blitz

    Jason Fitz and Frank Schwab react to every game from the Week 13 NFL Sunday slate as they attempt to get ahead of the biggest storylines of the week and give their instant analysis to every game. Fitz and Frank start off by highlighting a wild Sunday night game, where Jordan Love and the Green Bay Packers made a statement that they are to be taken seriously in a tight NFC Wild Card race. The San Francisco 49ers left no doubt that they should be atop everyone's power rankings this week and the race for the first overall pick is heating up with the Carolina Panthers and New England Patriots both refusing to win games. Later, Fitz and Frank react to each and every game from the weekend, highlighting the Los Angeles Rams on a win streak and staying in the playoff hunt, C.J. Stroud and the rest of the AFC South continuing to outperform expectations, Tyreek Hill for MVP (again) and much more. The dynamic duo finish off the episode by looking ahead to the Monday night game, as the Jacksonville Jaguars will attempt to keep rolling against a Joe Burrow-less Cincinnati Bengals.

  • Dak Prescott’s rise as MVP contender will be a double-edged sword for a Cowboys extension

    Asked if Prescott’s next deal will likely make him the highest-paid player in the NFL, a high-level agent replied: “Yep. Maybe it shouldn’t, but it will.” And he won't be the only Dallas star due big money.

  • Week 13 recap: Jordan Love gets his signature moment + Niners dominate Eagles

    Week 13 offered some signature performances, provided clarity for some teams and confusion for others. Matt Harmon and Scott Pianowski go game-by-game to provide their instant fantasy analysis and reaction to all the Sunday action in Week 13.

  • Gravel gets funding from NEA to support Indonesia’s booming construction industry

    Indonesia’s construction industry is growing quickly, driven by residential and industrial building, alongside infrastructure development plans by the government. The founders of Gravel want to change that by making it easier to find workers and other construction professionals. Investors include New Enterprise Associate (NEA), Marvell Technology Group co-founder Weili Tai, Cadence Design System executive chairman Lip-Bu Tan, SMDV, East Ventures and other strategic investors.

  • Packers-Chiefs' wild final drive included 1 questionable call, 1 suspect no-call and an Isiah Pacheco ejection

    The final drive included a controversial late hit on Patrick Mahomes, a pass interference that wasn't called and an ejection after Isiah Pacheco threw a punch.