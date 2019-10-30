'Tarzan' star's son was unarmed when he was fatally shot by deputies, officials say

Cameron Ely, the son of former Tarzan actor Ron Ely was unarmed when he was fatally shot by sheriff’s deputies earlier this month, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office.

The younger Ely, a 30-year-old Harvard University graduate, was killed Oct. 15 by four deputies who came to the actor’s California home in the nearby Hope Ranch area. They were responding to a 911 call and eventually searching for Cameron, who they suspected of fatally stabbing his mother, Valerie Lundeen Ely, in the same location.

“Deputies searched the residence and surrounding area for Cameron Ely,” the office said in a news release. “During the search, the murder suspect was located outside the home. The suspect told deputies that he had a gun, advanced towards the deputies, and motioned with his hands as if he were drawing a weapon. In response, four deputies fired a total of 24 rounds from their service weapons, fatally wounding the suspect.”

Three of the deputies have more than 12 years of law enforcement experience each. Another has two years of experience.

The Blast reported that, in audio footage of the 911 call from the Ely home that day, Cameron alleged that his father tried to attack his mother. However, when deputies arrived, they found Cameron outside.

Ron Ely, now 81, was unharmed in the incident, but he was taken to the hospital as a precaution.

Ron and Valerie married in 1984 and, in addition to Cameron, they shared two adult daughters, Kirsten and Kaitland.

The elder Ely starred on Tarzan from 1966 to 1968, then went on to roles on Fantasy Island and Renegade.

He said in a 2013 interview that he left the entertainment industry to raise his family.

