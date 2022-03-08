Taron Egerton Returns To West End Play Last Night After Passing Out On Stage Saturday

Taron Egerton returned to play the lead in Mike Bartlett’s play Cock last night after fainting during Saturday’s debut performance.

The Welsh Rocketman star passed out towards the end of the preview at the Ambassadors Theatre in the West End and was replaced by an understudy, Joel Harper-Jackson, while a doctor in the audience attended to him. There was a brief delay during which director Marianne Elliot explained the situation.

Egerton subsequently posted on Instagram Sunday stating that he would be “back with a vengeance tomorrow night” and he confirmed on Monday on Instagram that the show had gone without a blip. Footage on Twitter showed him bowing at the end of last night’s preview performance.

He wrote on Sunday: “As some of you may have heard, I passed out during the first performance of COCK last night. I am completely fine. Slightly sore neck and a bruised ego but I’m fine.”

The play from Doctor Foster creator Bartlett also stars Bridgerton’s Jonathan Bailey, Phil Daniels and Jade Anouka and follows a man who identifies as gay but begins to question his sexuality when he starts falling in love with a woman he meets on his commute.

