Tarek El Moussa tests positive for COVID-19

U.S. The Daily Beast

via YouTubeAs authorities double down on search efforts Tuesday for the fiancé of 22-year-old YouTuber Gabby Petito, new details have emerged about what led the FBI to the body believed to be hers outside Grand Teton National Park.A graphic designer who was at the Bridger-Teton National Forest in late August may have been the key to authorities finding the body over the weekend. The grim discovery turned a high-profile missing-person’s case into a potential murder mystery, with a nomadic “van-li