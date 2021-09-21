Tarek El Moussa tests positive for COVID-19
Tarek El Moussa, star of "Flip or Flop" and "Flipping 101," has tested positive for COVID-19.
Tarek El Moussa, star of "Flip or Flop" and "Flipping 101," has tested positive for COVID-19.
It's "not an agenda," the Watergate journalist told MSNBC's "Morning Joe."
YouTubeThe last text Gabby Petito sent before she went missing while road-tripping across the U.S. with her fiancé set off alarm bells for her mother, who became fearful for the 22-year-old’s safety after receiving the “odd” message.That’s according to a newly-unsealed search warrant giving North Port, Florida, police permission to search a hard drive investigators found in Petito’s white van, which she and Brian Laundrie, 23, had been using to tour the country’s national parks.“The text message
Brian Laundrie's sister Cassie - the only family member to talk directly to media - shared postcards she said were from Gabby Petito's road trip.
The tenor of some messages, followed by a lack of communication from Petito, is what led her mother to contact authorities, according to the warrant.
"I'm literally shaking — look what I just found on my car."View Entire Post ›
Jojo Siwa danced last with a female partner, a show first.
via YouTubeAs authorities double down on search efforts Tuesday for the fiancé of 22-year-old YouTuber Gabby Petito, new details have emerged about what led the FBI to the body believed to be hers outside Grand Teton National Park.A graphic designer who was at the Bridger-Teton National Forest in late August may have been the key to authorities finding the body over the weekend. The grim discovery turned a high-profile missing-person’s case into a potential murder mystery, with a nomadic “van-li
Marcos Alonso has explained why he will no longer take the knee before Premier League games.
There's no doubt Amelia Hamlin is a fashion risk-taker! The model stopped by a London Fashion Week party in a head-turning ensemble made entirely of see-through netting.
'If communities like The Villages represent the future of aging, please count me out' — Why an expert on aging has concerns about this type of 55+ residence.
We did not expect this! 🙌
DEL RIO, Texas — Haitian migrants who were being transported on a federally contracted private bus away from the border revolted during the ride and overtook control of the commercial vehicle before escaping, according to two law enforcement officials.
The late-night host spots a flaw in the latest right-wing logic.
Check out the latest updates on the USC football coaching search. Penn State coach James Franklin is considered a top candidate; Urban Meyer is not.
The FBI searched Brian Laundrie's family home in Florida on Monday, the day after remains believed to be Gabby Petito's were found in Wyoming.
A South Carolina man wanted for allegedly trying to kill someone was arrested in Vermont late Monday night.
The Blue Jays stranded the bases loaded in the ninth inning after a pair of questionable calls behind the plate.
There's a unique explanation here.
Harvick's clash with Chase Elliott adds intriguing layer to next round of Cup Series playoffs.
Carole Middleton's bridal gown got a "second lease of life," says her new daughter-in-law