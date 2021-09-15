Tarek El Moussa says on-set argument with ex Christina Haack 'sucked for everyone'

Tarek El Moussa continues to work with his ex, Christina Haack. (Photo: Rachel Luna/Getty Images)

UTarek El Moussa hopes to move forward following a reported on-set argument with ex and Flip or Flop co-star Christina Haack.

"The whole thing just sucked for everyone involved," El Moussa told E!'s Daily Pop on Tuesday's episode, according to both Page Six and the Daily Mail.

He also vowed to keep it from happening again.

"Christina and I, we worked together, wow, for over 10 years now and we've been working together as exes for five years now," he said. "As you can imagine, it can be stressful working with an ex and we did have an incident where some choice words were said on both sides and I'm sure we both wish the whole thing never happened. I mean, I certainly do, but I mean, honestly, since we got into that little disagreement a few months back, I've just decided that moving forward, never again."

El Moussa and Haack married in 2009, and they welcomed a daughter, Taylor, the following year. Son Brayden was born in 2015. In the years in between, in 2013, they began hosting their popular HGTV show. They split in 2016, although they continued to work together.

Cut to July, when TMZ reported in a post that has since been removed from that site, that the two had a nasty argument, in which he insulted her and compared her negatively to his fiancée, Selling Sunset's Heather Rae Young. It allegedly began when he didn't care for the way Haack let him know that she and the crew were ready to film. It was reported in some places as a "blowup" on his part.

HGTV's Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae Young, of Bravo's Selling Sunset, are engaged. (Photo: Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

"I never want to go through that ever again, I never want her to go through that again," El Moussa said in the new interview. "I know one day our kids are going to be older and I want them to know that we still care about each other and we still support each other, and it's really important to me."

Yahoo Entertainment has reached out to Haack for comment.