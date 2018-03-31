Tarek El Moussa Says His Divorce From Christina Was 'Awful'

Tarek El Moussa is opening up about the difficult side of his divorce from his ex-wife, Christina.

During a recent appearance on The Dr. Drew Podcast, the Flip or Flop star discussed how his and Christina's high-profile split has affected him, admitting that the media attention on the breakup was "awful."

"Let's just be honest, it was awful," he candidly said. "I mean, there was more PR about our divorce than any divorce I think I've ever seen. I mean, it was wild, on every single magazine, on every news outlet. It was just beyond me."

"I've had a lot of different struggles in my life," he expressed. "Financial struggles, personal struggles...just a whole lot of struggles and I feel like I'm finally in a place...like I was so broken after everything I went through, literally broken, that I was devastated. I could barely walk, I was so broken as a person after going through all the trauma and the divorce and all these different things."

Tarek and Christina's separation went public in December 2016, after a heated fight that led to the police being called to their Orange County, California, home. Tarek officially filed for divorce in January 2017, and the former couple finalized their divorce one year later, in January 2018. The pair, who share two kids, 7-year-old daughter Taylor and 2-year-old son Brayden, continue to work together on Flip or Flop.

"Yeah we're officially divorced," Tarek shared, before opening up about his and Christina's working relationship. "You know, it's like anything, you can imagine you're working with someone, and one day you're no longer living together and you separate and you still have to put your pants on, put your shoes on and go to work the next day."

"It was a very difficult experience but as time went on obviously it got easier and easier," he added. "And at the end of the day we have a job to do, we have a family to support."

