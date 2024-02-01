Tarek El Moussa Details His Side Of 2016 Gun Incident Before Christina Hall Divorce

Tarek El Moussa is sharing his perspective on the gun incident that led to a 911 call at the end of his marriage with Christina Hall. The "Flipping 101" star detailed the incident in his upcoming book, "Flip Your Life: How to Find Opportunity in Distress — in Real Estate, Business and Life.” According to People, he writes that after he and Christina had a big argument that day in May 2016, he "went out to our backyard in Yorba Linda and hopped over the fence" and took a gun due to the nearby mountain cats, then was surprised to see a helicopter hovering. "For the next several hours, I sat on a cooler on my driveway, handcuffed. That was the very last time we were together as a family: with Christina walking down the driveway, crying, and me sitting there in handcuffs, asking myself, What in the world is going on?" he reportedly writes. "Flip Your Life" hits shelves Feb. 6.

View comments