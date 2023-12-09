Taraji P. Henson Reveals Advice Oprah Winfrey Has Given Her About Hollywood
Taraji P. Henson is bringing another iconic role to life. The Golden Globe award winner opened up to Access Hollywood's Scott Evans at the Los Angeles premiere for "The Color Purple" and gushed about her fellow castmates and what this project means to her. She also revealed the wisdom Oprah Winfrey shared with her. "Surrender to the process. Believe and surrender," she said. "Because you can't control much you know? Show up and surrender to the process." "The Color Purple" is in theaters Dec. 2