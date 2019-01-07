Taraji P. Henson Lost Her Ring in a Golden Globes Crowd — But Terry Crews Came to Her Rescue!

Taraji P. Henson has Terry Crews to thank for ensuring her Golden Globes didn’t cost her the earth!

The actress, who attended Sunday night’s awards — she and the cast of Ralph Breaks the Internet were nominated for best animated feature film — stunned in a dark green, velvet, low-cut gown with silver accessories.

Part of those accessories included some stunning diamond rings one of which Henson lost right as the crowd was letting out of the ceremony.

When she realized that her ring had fallen off, Henson, 48, began screaming, “Oh my god, oh my god! No one move! No one move! My ring! My ring!” and desperately searching for it on the ground.

Luckily, Crews was in the area and helped the actress corral the crowd to rediscover the lost jewelry, even getting on his knees to search for it.

The actor, 50, later explained to PEOPLE that he didn’t find the ring himself, but rather told everyone to stop moving so they could find it.

“You know Taraji, she is the best! I’d do anything for her,” Terry told PEOPLE of the incident, adding that Henson lost the ring while waving her hands.

After discovering the ring, Henson noted how crazy the incident was.

In addition to Henson’s ring debacle, there were also some other major moments before, during, and after the show that the audience didn’t get to see.

Part of those included Denzel Washington getting stopped by a fan who asked, “Denzel, can I take a picture?,” and proceeded to pose with his arm around the actor. “Did I say yes? When you ask someone for a picture you wait for them to say yes,” Washington responded.

Behind-the-scenes The Favourite‘s Joe Alwyn was spotted asking co-star Emma Stone about how to leave the ballroom. Though she suggested exiting through the backstage area, where she said: “it’s not so crazy.” In the end, Alwyn was spotted walking out the front door with costar Nicholas Hoult.

The 76th annual Golden Globe Awards were presented live on NBC from the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California, on Sunday.