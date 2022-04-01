Taraji P. Henson Appointed to Joe Biden's HBCU Board of Advisors: 'I Am Excited'

Taraji P. Henson arriving at the 89th Academy Awards held at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Los Angeles, USA. (Photo by Ian West/PA Images via Getty Images)

Ian West/PA Images via Getty heyy

Taraji P. Henson is having a full-circle moment with her alma mater Howard University.

On Thursday, the Empire alum, 51, shared that she was named to President Joe Biden's HBCU (Historically Black Colleges and Universities) Board of Advisors.

Henson –– who studied musical theater at HBCU Howard University before graduating in 1995 –– revealed the news with a throwback snap of her wearing an alumni hat at a football game.

"I am excited to announce that President Biden has appointed me to serve on his HBCU Board of Advisors," she captioned the photo. "Since taking office, the President and Vice President [Kamala] Harris have invested $5.8 Billion in HBCUs and I look forward to working with them to continue efforts to support these important institutions. ❤️"

RELATED: Taraji P. Henson to Star in The Color Purple Movie Musical as Shug Avery

In the comment section, she received congratulatory messages from her peers.

"This is Awesome news!!!" wrote Holly Robinson Peete while Niecy Nash applauded Henson with several clapping emojis.

Supermodel Iman added, "CONGRATS❤️❤️" and Oscar-winning actress Ariana Debose wrote, "Now this is 🔥🔥🔥🔥"

RELATED: Taraji P. Henson on Feeling Confident at Any Age: 'Your Sexy Never Dies'

In October, Henson revealed that she has an EP in the works.

"I've been singing," she told Women's Health for its cover story at the time, adding that cutting dairy from her diet helped her range in hitting high notes. "It just came out of me!"

She continued, "I've been secretly working on an EP. But it wasn't like, 'Taraji wants to sing,' and then 20 writers come and bring me their songs."

RELATED VIDEO: Actress Taraji P. Henson is Helping Destigmatize Mental Health Issues

Henson said instead, she penned the songs herself and teamed up with well-known producers for her feel-good tracks.

Story continues

"[It] makes you want to dance until the sun comes up," she told the outlet.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"I want people to know that it's never too late for anything," she added. "You can get your health together and live out your wildest dreams."

Henson went on to say that singing brought her a new world of possibilities and "it felt as if the sky opened up."