Taraja Ramsess Dies: ‘Black Panther’ And ‘Avengers: End Game’ Stuntman Was 41

Taraja Ramsess, a stuntman in the films Black Panther and The Avengers, among many others, was killed alongside two of his children in a car crash on Halloween night on an Atlanta highway, according to reporting by local affiliate WSB-TV.

Ramsess received 94 credits for his work in various departments in TV and films, including The Hunger Games: Catching Fire, Black Panther, Avengers: End Game and Avengers: Infinity War, among others.

Ramsess, his 13-year-old daughter, Sundari, and 1-month-old daughter Fugibo were killed when their car plowed into a tractor-trailer that had broken down on the left lane of the Wesley Chapel Road exit. Two other children were ejected from the vehicle, leaving his 10-year-old son in critical condition. His 3-year-old child was also hospitalized.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help the family with funeral expenses, collecting $51, 213 as of Friday.

