Tamar Braxton Transferred to a Mental Health Facility Days After Hospitalization

Tamar Braxton is "awake and communicating" following her hospitalization, E! News has learned.

According to a source, the reality TV personality was transferred to a "new hospital specializing in mental health care."

"Tamar is not out of the woods by any means. Doctors are still keeping a very close eye on her for her safety," the insider told us. "Tamar has been committed to working on her mental health for some time, but she experienced some setbacks during the last year, finding quarantine to be particularly difficult."

The 43-year-old star's health update comes a few days after she was found unconscious by her boyfriend, David Adefeso, who called 911. On Friday, July 17, E! News confirmed the news and shared the Braxton Family Values star was being treated by doctors.

According to the Los Angeles Fire Department, they received a phone call around 9:57 p.m. PST for an unconscious adult female, who was being transported to a nearby hospital.

The Los Angeles Police Department also shared that they received a call around 9:45 p.m. for a medical emergency at 900 W. Olympic, the address for the The Ritz-Carlton Residences.

A separate insider close to Tamar and her family confirmed to E! News that she and David were staying at the hotel "trying to relax and have a bit of a staycation." The insider explained the reality TV personality had taken some medication and had been drinking before she was found unconscious.

"David does not believe that she was trying to kill herself, despite experiencing some rough times in quarantine," the insider expressed, adding, "Finding Tamar like that has left him understandably concerned and shaken up."

At the time, the insider said, "She is currently being watched around the clock by a medical team for her own safety, but doctors have stabilized her and she will pull through. David is still with Tamar at the hospital and has been in contact with loved ones throughout the night."

The star's 7-year-old son, Logan, has been with her ex-husband Vincent Herbert, according to the source.

In light of the news, a spokesperson for the Braxton Family Values star told The Blast that she and her loved ones are appreciative of fans' support. However, they are asking for privacy during this time.

"The outpouring of support that Tamar has received is a testament to the light that she brings to people," the statement read. "Out of respect for Tamar's privacy and that of her family, no additional information is available at this time."

The spokesperson also confirmed that Tamar had been "transferred to another facility for further evaluation and treatment."

