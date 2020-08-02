Tamar Braxton Thanks Boyfriend for "Saving My Life" in Heartfelt Message

Tamar Braxton is taking a moment to share a special tribute to her boyfriend.

On Saturday night, the reality TV personality posted a heartfelt message on Instagram, where she opened up about how her beau, David Adefeso, has been by her side no matter what is going on in her life.

"I came here just to say this and then I'm logging off... if you have ever been in recovery or treatment you know that you reflect on a lot of things...so I couldn't let another day, another second go by without PUBLICLY Thanking my Love @david.adefeso for saving my life...," Tamar began her Instagram message, alongside a video clip of her and David.

"I'm so grateful. I was in our home lifeless & I'm sure finding me the way that you did couldn't have been easy," she expressed, referring to her boyfriend finding her unconscious and calling 911 in mid-July.

Stars Who Speak Out on Mental Health

"But know that people coming at you saying all this crazy stuff, isn't easy for me. People have called you every name in the book, to deflect from what's really been going on," Tamar continued her post. "Through this entire time, you have held my hand, heard my cries, held me when I have been weak. You have had my ENTIRE back‼️"

The Braxton Family Values star went on to say she "would not be here" if it weren't for David.

"You were here for me when NOBODY was and still is," she shared. "YOU and Logan are [my] priority. Thank you for being my Rock and now, my Angel on earth. I love you.."

Tamar Braxton, David Adefeso More

Tamar closed, "I couldn't imagine what life would be like if you weren't by my side. Thank God I'm here and thank God for you."

In late July, the reality TV personality was hospitalized after being found unconscious at The Ritz, where she and David were staying at the time. According to a source, the couple was "trying to relax and have a bit of a staycation."

The source also explained that Tamar had taken some medication and had been drinking before her boyfriend found her. "David does not believe that she was trying to kill herself, despite experiencing some rough times in quarantine," the source pointed out.

Three days after being hospitalized, a separate source told E! News Tamar was transferred to a mental health facility.

"Tamar is not out of the woods by any means. Doctors are still keeping a very close eye on her for her safety," the separate source shared. "Tamar has been committed to working on her mental health for some time, but she experienced some setbacks during the last year, finding quarantine to be particularly difficult."

Tamar Braxton, Braxton Family Values More