Tamar Braxton Rushed to the Hospital While Battling the Flu

Tamar Braxton has experienced a not-so-jolly health scare.

The Braxton Family Values star was taken to the hospital by ambulance this week after experiencing flu-like symptoms.

"This isn't an attention post… this is an ATTENTION post," she wrote on Instagram Dec. 23. "Literally I was with my best friends @normankgyamfi and @wardellmalloy shopping and doing Christmas fun s—t and the VERY NEXT DAY I had to be taken to the hospital by AMBULANCE, needed oxygen cause I thought God was taking me home cause I could not breathe and my chest was on FIRE!!"

Tamar, 45, said she was taken to an Atlanta hospital where she received care from nurses and doctors including Married to Medicine star Dr. Jackie Walters.

"I have the FLU and let me tell u, it's worse than COVID in my opinion," she wrote. "I'm on 5 different medications."

Tamar had a warning for her followers to "please be careful" while celebrating the holidays with friends.

Tamar Braxton's Hair Transformations

"I wasn't around a lot people and have NO IDEA where it came from," she said. "Enjoy y'all holiday AT HOME.. u don't want this. Oh yeah, I'm completely isolated cause it's hella contagious. I love y'all for real."

Instagram

After sharing her battle with the flu, Tamar received support from family and friends.

"Love you. Get well soon Tamar," mom Evelyn Braxton wrote in the comment section. The Real co-host Adrienne Bailon added, "Praying for a quick recovery! Love you…"

It's been a big year for Tamar, who continues raising 9-year-old son Logan with ex Vincent Herbert. In addition to performing during the R&B Music Experience tour, Tamar also appeared on The Surreal Life, where she introduced fans to Tamar 2.0.

"I'm happy in every sense of the word," she told E! News in October. "I'm happy in my career. I'm happy with me and my child. I'm happy with my family. I do things that feed my soul and extend that safe, happy place that I fought so hard to be in and nothing can knock me off."

For the latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic and for tips on how to prevent the spread of COVID-19, please visit The Center for Disease Control and Prevention at https://www.cdc.gov. To plan your vaccine, head to NBC's Plan Your Vaccine site at PlanYourVaccine.com.