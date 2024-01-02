Tamar Braxton Defends Toni Braxton Amid Video Of Chrisean Rock Breaking Up Prayer Circle

A new video has surfaced from the night Chrisean Rock assaulted Tamar Braxton’s friend and background singer, James Wright Chanel, causing Braxton to now come to her sister, Toni Braxton’s defense.

“I had to get on here because Toni’s not gonna say nothing,” said Tamar in her own video (below) addressing the matter. She went on to explain that she typically has nobody except her immediate staff in her dressing room prior to her shows, and her facial expression was both shocked and confused because the mother of one questioned, “Why wasn’t [Chrisean] stopped at the door?”

In the footage, Chrisean is seen interrupting Tamar’s prayer to purposefully stand between her and the “Un-break My Heart” singer. The latter didn’t grab Chrisean’s hand, but the reality star continued to tug at Toni’s arm until the prayer concluded.

Tamar explained that Toni and the “Baby Father Drama” rapper didn’t know one another and because of her lupus condition, that interaction was unsafe. “What [Toni’s] not finna do is touch a stranger’s hand, embrace a stranger. She don’t know Chrisean from Adam,” she continued.

Later, the Love & War singer confirmed that there was no beef between herself, Toni, and Chrisean during that initial meeting. Then, she addressed the altercation between James and Chrisean. In a separate video, he confirmed that he would press charges after showing his injuries, despite Chrisean claiming that nothing happened.

It was revealed that Keinon Pierre recorded the video of Chrisean disrupting the prayer circle and was leaked to TMZ for $5,000 by two other men who are “in cahoots […] to stir the pot of drama.” Pierre apologized to Tamar via his Instagram stories.

Tamar and a member of her team continued to explain that Chrisean became gradually more upset throughout the night because she wasn’t allowed to perform or bring her entire entourage backstage.

The ordeal was concluded on Twitter. The 46-year-old tweeted, “I wasn’t going to say anything because I think that at this point y’all are going to believe whatever you want. And ALL the events that happened was unfortunate. But what is truly DISGUSTING is that my dressing room and prayer is a sacred place and whomever released that can go straight to hell. I’m OVER it!! Coming for my sister who has lupus and don’t even really come outside was the line for me. This is so traumatic. Having to relive that night because some greedy person wanted to sell footage. Well now i have the ALL the footage y’all been waiting on. God don’t like ugly. I’m Never EVER discussing this again.”

Watch Tamar’s full breakdown of the events below.

