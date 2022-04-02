Tamar Braxton Celebrates Late Sister Traci's Birthday: 'Our Sisterly Bond Is Unbreakable'

Traci Braxton

Earl Gibson III/Getty Images Traci Braxton

Tamar Braxton is celebrating her late sister Traci.

Saturday marked Traci's first birthday after she died at the age of 50 on March 12 due to cancer.

"Someone lied and said 'it gets easier.' It doesn't. You just continue to live without," Tamar, 45, wrote in the caption of her Instagram tribute for her sister.

"On your last birthday, we all were so hopeful and optimistic and said it wasn't going to be your last one. We were right because Today and EVERY birthday we will celebrate you just like we said we would," the "All the Way Home" singer continued. "Our sisterly bond is unbreakable"

In addition to Tamar, Traci is also survived by sisters Towanda, Trina, and Toni Braxton. Their family dynamic was well documented on their WE tv series Braxton Family Values alongside their mother Evelyn Braxton.

Toni, 54, announced the news of her sister's death in a statement shared on Instagram last month.

"It is with the utmost regret that we inform you of the passing of our sister, Traci," she wrote alongside a black-and-white image of all the Braxton sisters.

"Needless to say, she was a bright light, a wonderful daughter, an amazing sister, a loving mother, wife, grandmother and a respected performer. We will miss her dearly," Toni continued.

"Traci passed this morning as the snow was falling, our angel is now a snowflake. We ask that you respect our privacy as we plan to send her home with love, celebrating her life," the "Un-Break My Heart" singer added. "We are family forever."

Traci's husband of 25 years, Kevin Surratt, confirmed the news of her death in a statement obtained by PEOPLE, noting that she died following a cancer battle throughout the past year.

"We have come to a time where we must inform the public that after a year of privately undergoing a series of treatment for esophageal cancer, our beloved Traci Braxton has gone on to glory," Surratt said.

She "was surrounded by family and friends at the time of her passing," a representative for Traci confirmed to PEOPLE.