Tallulah Willis, Demi Moore and Bruce Willis' Daughter, Reveals She's Engaged to Dillon Buss

Congratulations are in order for Tallulah Willis and director Dillon Buss!

Tallulah, Demi Moore and Bruce Willis' youngest daughter, revealed on Instagram Tuesday she's engaged to Buss. Tallulah, 27, posted several pictures capturing the moment as well as a close-up of the stunning ring.

Buss also celebrated the engagement with a sweet photo of the two and a series of pictures of Tallulah showing off the ring.

"with absolute most certainty," Tallulah captioned her post.

"I can finally call you my fiancé. Love you forever Buuski Lu, you are my best friend," Buss wrote in his post.

The duo were also celebrated by Tallulah's older sisters Scout, 29, and Rumer Willis, 32.

"I'm so buoyed by this JOYOUS LOVE CELEBRATION!!!! HIP HIP HURRAY!!!!! @buuski@dillonbuss today is a blessing because of your love! 5/4/21 💍Welcome the first official WILLIS BROTHER 😭😭😭," Scout wrote next to a picture of all three sisters celebrating.

"I love these crazy kids. Congratulations @dillonbuss and @buuski I love you both so immensely and I am so excited for you," Rumer wrote.

Buss was part of the larger Willis-Moore clan who social distanced together early in the pandemic at the family's Idaho home where the girls grew up. He was often seen in pictures with all three sisters and their partners as well as Moore and Willis, who was also joined by his current wife Emma and their two young daughters.

Moore, 58, opened up about the experience during her appearance on Naomi Campbell's YouTube series No Filter with Naomi, sharing that their time together was one of the "blessings" to have come from global crisis.

"There's been a lot of challenges and a lot tragedy with the pandemic, but I also think there's been a lot of gifts and blessings," Moore said. "I personally feel like I was really grateful for things slowing down and the time that we had."

"It worked out that Bruce came and spent time with us," Moore recalled, explaining that Willis' wife Emma and their two daughters — Evelyn Penn, 6, and Mabel Ray, 8 — were able to join the group "a little bit later when the kids were finished with school"