Tallahassee Winds concert covers Pinocchio to Puccini

Tallahassee Winds, a 70+ member symphonic band that performs under the auspices of FSU College of Music, will offer its first concert of the 2023-2024 season in Opperman Music Hall at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 26. Admission is free.

Tallahassee Winds’ concert programs have always featured a variety of musical styles and genres; the program for the upcoming concert may take this tradition to new levels. The selections range from Disney’s classic “When You Wish Upon a Star” to “Nessun Dorma,” a famous aria from Giacomo Puccini’s opera “Turandot.” There is common ground here: Opera devotees and Disney animation fans alike will recognize both iconic melodies.

Sammy Nestico departed from his primary career of arranging jazz charts for Count Basie and other “Big Band” leaders to render a version of Jiminy Cricket’s star turn for wind ensemble that is rich in charm, feeling, and fairy dust.

While “Nessun Dorma” is the shortest selection on the program, it captures fully the drama and passion that characterize Italian opera.

Charles Carter, whose 40+ year tenure as the arranger of music for the Marching Chiefs left an enduring legacy at FSU, is represented on the program with his composition “Overture for Winds” — a reminder that his accomplishments were not confined to the marching field.

Gustav Holst’s “Second Suite for Military Band,” a work of four movements, is itself a study in contrasts, as it begins with a march and ends with a jig. He briefly superimposes on the jig one of the most lyrical and familiar melodies in all of musicdom.

Composer Clifton Williams said the first movement of his “Caccia and Chorale” depicts humankind’s pursuit of material items (“caccia” means “chase” in Italian); the following “Chorale” is a plea for a return to religious and ethical influences.

Because no concert program is really complete without a dash of frenzy, the Winds will also perform “Danse Diabolique” by Joseph Hellmesberger.

Dr. Bentley Shellahamer, then Assistant Dean of FSU College of Music, conceived and organized Tallahassee Winds in 1997 to enable adult musicians in the community to renew their love of performing music in a large group setting. When he retired in 2012, Drs. Patrick Dunnigan (FSU Professor of Music Education and Director of Bands) and David Plack (FSU Director of Athletic Bands) assumed leadership of the ensemble. The group has been a fixture of Tallahassee’s arts scene for 27 years.

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: Tallahassee Winds concert plays Pinocchio, Puccini and more