'Talk About Snowflakes': Whoopi Goldberg Slams Jesse Watters' Bonkers Taylor Swift Theory

Whoopi Goldberg has “bad blood” with Jesse Watters’ “bologna” about Taylor Swift.

“The View” co-host, on Thursday, gave her two cents after the Fox News star suggested that the singer could be a government asset that could act as a “PSYOP for combatting online misinformation.”

Goldberg, before tossing to a clip from Watters’ show, addressed the “real issues impacting millions of Americans.”

“Reproductive rights, racism, health care costs, income disparity and gun violence – just to name a few,” she noted.

“But this is what the Fox News folks wanted viewers to be worried about during their primetime broadcast on Tuesday.”

The co-hosts laughed at the clip of Watters – who questioned what White House official “got” to Swift prior to her asking fans to register to vote – but it didn’t amuse Goldberg.

“When we talk about snowflakes, you know they always talk about – you people worry about the weirdest stuff. She got people to go out and vote, including probably all kinds of people that you’d rather not have voting,” said Goldberg, whose remarks got applause from the show’s audience.

She continued: “But you know what? We’re going to continue to suggest that folks who have the wherewithal to say ‘Hey, if you want to make a change in the world, go ahead and go out and vote, that’s our biggest thing.’ If she can get people to do that, why would you say that was a bad thing or talk about it like you’re disparaging it? What kind of bull — bologna. What kind of bologna is that?”

Fellow co-host Sunny Hostin, in response to the clip, described Swift as starting out as a “country pop princess” before claiming that the “Jesse Watters’ of the world” thought she would be “their princess.”

“They picked the wrong princess,” said Hostin, who cited Swift’s support of the LGBTQ community and her backing of the March for Our Lives in support of gun reform.

“You know who their princess is? Marjorie Taylor Greene,” replied co-host Joy Behar.

Goldberg later voiced her frustration with the Fox News star’s suggestion.

“I’m tired of dumb people, I’m tired of dumb people. I’m just – I’m tired of it, I can’t handle it,” she said.

