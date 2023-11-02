Takeoff honored by surviving Migos rappers Offset, Quavo on anniversary of death

Takeoff was honored by surviving Migos members Offset and Quavo on the first anniversary of his tragic death.

The Grammy-nominated “Bad And Boujee” artists took to Instagram Wednesday in respective posts honoring the 28-year-old musician, born Kirshnik Khari Ball.

“Can’t forget it won’t Forget It NEVER Forget it,” 32-year-old Quavo, whose real name is Quavious Keyate Marshall, captioned a black-and-white snap of Takeoff, along with emojis of a rocket and the infinity symbol. “I Remember!’

Takeoff was partying with Quavo — his biological uncle — when an altercation occurred outside a Houston bowling alley on Nov. 1, 2022. Takeoff, an unarmed bystander, was fatally shot.

“The times we spent is priceless what we built in this game they never wanted to give us our flowers we influenced the world…” wrote 32-year-old Offset, born Kiari Kendrell Cephus. He has long referred to Takeoff as his cousin.

“I Love you Take you still here with us I just know you are!!!! Migo 4Life!!!!!!” concluded Offset, who earlier this year got a tattoo in honor of his late friend.

Takeoff has also been memorialized in Quavo’s January 2023 single, “Without You,” which he performed at this year’s In Memoriam segment of the Grammys.

Patrick Xavier Clark allegedly opened fire during the altercation in question. He was arrested in the weeks after Takeoff’s death, and indicted for murder in May.

The following month, Takeoff’s mother filed a $1 million lawsuit against the bowling alley, 810 Billiards & Bowling, claiming the venue had slacked on security the night of the fateful party.

———