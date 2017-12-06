Takashi Miike on his 100th film: 'I just feel my body clock is different when it comes to making films than other directors'

In an age when directors can consider themselves fortunate to muster ten movies across a career, Takashi Miike is like a bizarre statistical anomaly. The cult Japanese director’s latest film, the explosive Samurai fantasy Blade of the Immortal has reputedly seen him join the 100 Club – that rarefied list of filmmakers who have notched up a century of credits.

Admittedly, the 57 year-old Miike has better things to do (like make films) than keep track of his body of work. “I think somebody else counted,” he tells me, speaking through a translator, when we meet at London’s Mayfair hotel. Some films went straight-to-video in Japan, he explains, but were screened by festivals. “So there is maybe a film print of it. Whether you count that or not…it depends what you define as film.”

Either way, it’s a remarkable feat for a director who began shooting in earnest since 1991. That’s an average, roughly, of four films a year – enough to make even the prolific Steven Soderbergh look like a slugabed. “I feel I haven’t really done much at all!” Miike says, curiously. In 2001 alone, he directed eight films, including yakuza drama Ichi The Killer, which became a cause célèbre for its controversial scenes of violence and torture.

The director Miike (right) on set of his 100th film 'Blade of the Immortal' with actor Takuya Kimura (left) who plays Manji

Today dressed in a shiny black suit and trainers (you’d expect such footwear, given the speed he works at), he doesn’t come across as particularly hyper. “I just feel my body clock is different when it comes to making films than other directors,” he says. “Being on set, and sweating, that feeling eases me more than actually when the movie’s over; being on set, moving around, to me feels more relaxing than being done with the movie.”

Born to working-class Korean immigrants just outside of Osaka, Mikke’s father was a welder and his mother a seamstress, which might account for his workmanlike approach. After graduating from film school, under the guidance of two-time Cannes-winning director Shôheo Imamura, he began working as an assistant director – firstly on Imamura’s 1987 movie Zegen. Four years later, he began directing straight-to-video fare before making his theatrical debut with 1995’s The Third Gangster.

Manji exacts revenge on the swordsmen who killed Rin's (Hana Sugisaki) parents in Miike's 'Blade of the Immortal'

Just as adept at working in family movies (like 2011’s Ninja Kids!!!) as he is in the yakuza or samurai genres, he denies that he’s a speed demon on set. “It’s not that I work particularly faster than anybody else.” Citing the opening blood-drenched scene of Blade, with its super-high body count, he just points to the brisk efficiency of his team. “If it had been [legendary Japanese director Akira] Kurosawa, I don’t think he’d have even started at this stage!”