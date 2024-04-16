Taiwan-India Action Comedy ‘Demon Hunters’ to Debut First Footage at Cannes Market (EXCLUSIVE)

The first footage from India-Taiwan co-production “Demon Hunters” will be unveiled at the upcoming Cannes Film Market.

The action-horror-comedy film is directed by Chen Mei-Juin (“The Gangster’s Daughter”) and produced by Light House Productions (Taiwan) and Kleos Entertainment Group (India), with the backing of the Taiwan government.

More from Variety

The cast is headlined by India’s Arjan Bajwa (Prime Video series “Bestseller”) and Taiwan’s J.C. Lin (“Breaking and Re-entering”) and also includes Regina Lei (“Antikalpa”), Jack Kao (“Seven Killings”) and Harry Chan (“A Boy and a Girl”). The DoP is Hong Kong veteran Tony Cheung (“Hidden Strike”).

Cindy Shyu of Light House Productions said: “‘Demon Hunters’ is a testament to the power of collaboration. We are thrilled to bring this unique blend of action and comedy to the global stage, and Cannes provides the perfect platform to showcase our vision.”

Gayathiri Guliani of Kleos Entertainment Group added: “‘Demon Hunters’ embodies our commitment to pioneering and setting the standard for captivating content for a global audience. At Kleos, we firmly believe in challenging limits and pushing boundaries.”

Chen said: “Creating ‘Demon Hunters’ has been an exhilarating journey. We’ve infused the film with all the ingredients of a wholesome entertainer. I can’t wait for audiences to experience it and to see how they react to the first look at Cannes.”

Bajwa added: “Being a part of ‘Demon Hunters’ has been an incredible experience. The opportunity to collaborate with such talented individuals from across the globe has been truly rewarding. I can’t wait for audiences to join us on this wild adventure.”

Lin said: “Working on ‘Demon Hunters’ has been a dream come true. It’s been an honor to collaborate with such a talented team from Hong Kong and India and I’m excited for viewers to immerse themselves in the world we’ve created. And the ride has just begun with this unveiling in Cannes.”

“Demon Hunters” is set to premiere globally this winter.

Best of Variety

Sign up for Variety’s Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.