Anger grows over TV host Mickey Huang's child abuse images charge

Huang hosted some of the most popular shows in Taiwan [Getty Images]

There are calls to increase the penalty for possessing images that show child sex abuse in Taiwan after one of its top presenters walked away with a fine.

Mickey Huang Tzu-chiao was ordered to pay a fine of 1.2 million NTD ($37,000; £30,000) and write an apology letter after seven videos featuring minors were found on his portable hard drive.

But the TV host will avoid prosecution if he behaves for two years.

The presenter has apologised, saying "I will never make the mistake again".

But campaigners have questioned the prosecutor's decision, given the gravity of the charges.

Taipei-based Modern Women's Foundation said in a Facebook post that the penalties are "truly insignificant for a figure with such social reputation and financial resources". A group of Taiwanese celebrities also issued an open letter, asking lawmakers to increase penalties for child abuse and sexual exploitation crimes.

"The society always treats these incidents as a news event. There is criticism but the dark clouds disperse after a while and everyone forgets about it," it reads. "We hope we can turn anxiety into strength to urge the Legislative Yuan to amend the law and establish a stronger safety net for Taiwan's children."

According to Taiwanese laws, anyone who possesses any sexual image or video of a minor without justification could be imprisoned for not more than one year, and could be subject to a fine of 30,000 - 300,000 NTD.

In comparison, the US punishes possession by up to 10 years in prison. However, in Japan, the sentence is up to one year in prison or fines of up to a maximum of 1 million yen ($6,600; £5,200).

Huang, 52, is a familiar face in Taiwan. He made his debut in the late 1980s and has since become one of the island's top television hosts, winning multiple awards and fronting some of the country's most popular shows.

He came to the attention of authorities last year after two women accused him of sexual misconduct during a wave of MeToo allegations that rocked Taiwan. Huang was accused of forcibly kissing a 17-year-old, and coercing her into taking nude photos in a separate incident a decade ago, as well as forcing another to have sex with him back in 2013.

He apologised for both incidents, which have been investigated by police. The Taipei District Prosecutors Office said last week the allegations were not being pursued further due to a lack of "objective evidence" and settlements reached between Huang and the women.

When police searched his property while investigating the women's allegations, they found the seven videos of minors, which Huang admitted to downloading in 2023.

Taiwan was rocked by a wave of sexual harassment and assault allegations last year [Reuters]

In a Facebook post on Friday, Huang said he has not stopped soul-searching since being accused of sexual misconduct: "It is my responsibility and the direction going forward that I will build a new self, a good self, and stand up for my family... Please trust my determination to begin my life anew." But the comments have been met with scepticism.

"You've been a public figure and doing this for such a long time, it's not until now that you say you won't do it again. People who have a conscience would have stopped a long time ago," one of the top comments under Huang's post reads.

"I don't know if these penalties will give him any lessons and be effective," says Tu Ying-Chiu, chief executive officer of Taipei's Women's Rescue Foundation.

She argues that there is also no effort to prevent such things from happening again, such as requiring professional intervention or counselling.

Claire Wang Wan-yu, president of Taiwan's New Power Party, is hopeful the case might "set off discussions about how to prevent the same things from happening again and how to help the victims".

The case has prompted statements from the top, with Premier Chen Chien-jen saying on Monday that the government has "absolute zero tolerance" for the sexual exploitation of children.

But this isn't enough, the campaigners argue.

"As long as there are demands there would be supply. If you don't cut the demand there might always be these videos," says Ms Tu, of Taipei's Women's Rescue Foundation. She notes there is no law in Taiwan regulating possession of pornographic videos and that makes it challenging to prevent people from falling victim.

Ms Wang, meanwhile, argues that one of the things victims fear most is that the videos will continue to exist on the internet, even if they report it to police.

"These websites can resurrect easily," she says. "We need professionals whose knowledge is up to date with the digital age to make sure the videos will be completely taken down, and a system to help the victims, including children, cope with their fear."

Huang, who was admitted to hospital with self-inflicted injuries after admitting kissing the 17-year-old, is still being investigated for another case over drug accusations. They emerged last year after he said on a live stream that he had taken drugs with other Taiwanese celebrities. The BBC has reached out to Huang's lawyer for comments.

