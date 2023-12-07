Tainy Will Break Down His Album ‘Data’ at This Latin-Focused Art Basel Event

tainy event tainy event.jpg - Credit: Ivan Apfel/Getty Images

Latino creators from all corners of music, art, and fashion will be at the center of The Art of Being Latin — a two-day event during Miami Art Week. Tainy, Blue Beetle director Ángel Manuel Soto, Sofía Reyes, and other artists are among those who’ll make appearances at the event hosted on Dec. 9 and 10.

The event — hosted by NTERTAIN, a company led by CEO Lex Borrero — will open with a panel titled “Crafting the Celebrity Image” featuring Storm Pablo, who has styled the likes of Bad Bunny and Jack Harlow. Then, Reyes — who dropped her album Milamores last month — will join Goyo for a conversation about their positions of women in entertainment.

Puerto Rican director Blue Beetle will discuss the importance of diverse storytelling at the following panel, before closing the night with Tainy, who will “deconstruct” his album Data alongside Lex Borrero.

The discussion about the record comes several days after Rolling Stone named Data as the No. 3 Best Album of 2023. “Masterfully sequenced and brilliantly built, Data becomes a sharp, crystalline vision of the future that’s only lived in Tainy’s mind up until now,” read a review of the record.

To end night one, RMAND, who’s signed to Borrero and Tainy’s label NEON16, will perform at an afterparty.

Day two will commence with a conversation with Feid’s sister and creative consultant Manuela Villada about building the singer’s style and image. That session will be followed by a conversation featuring artists from Miami, and later a discussion of photography with Danny Hastings. The event will end with an after-party with music by Fux Beat and an art installation with Vic García.

“‘The Art of Being Latin’ is a first-ever during Miami Art Week to elevate the stories of talented Latinos while inspiring others to chase their dreams and be proud of their heritage,” said Borrero in a press release. “Innovation is part of our DNA as a company and brand, and we’re thrilled to curate an experience that is distinctively Latino, marking these cultural touchpoints and activations across art, entertainment, music and Latino culture.”

The event arrives several weeks after NTERTAIN’s music label NEON16 released a holiday EP featuring some of their rising stars, including RMAND and Alex Ponce. On the EP, Ponce provides a synth-infused original pop song, “Gracias Navidad.” Dominican star RMAND joins for “Está Brillando La Ciudad,” in which he sings about enjoying sancochito under the Christmas tree lights.

