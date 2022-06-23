Taika Waititi admits to stealing equipment from 'The Hobbit' set to use for 'What We Do in the Shadows'
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Taika WaititiNew Zealand filmmaker and actor
- Peter JacksonNew Zealand film director, screenwriter, and film producer
New Zealand filmmaker and actor Taika Waititi appeared on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, Wednesday night, where he shared a Hobbit-sized secret regarding the second film in the popular film franchise directed by fellow NZ director Peter Jackson.
Waititi shared, "When I did What We Do in the Shadows, when Jermaine and I were shooting that, we didn't have much money to do that film, and The Hobbit had just wrapped. And, so, our production designer– man, I don't know if I should tell this. Okay, but I will. Our production designer, in the dead of night, took his crew to The Hobbit studios and stole all of the dismantled, broken-down green screens and took all of the timber, and we built a house."
Waititi admitted that the house in his 2014 film What We Do in the Shadows was built out of The Hobbit's timber and green screen. There was about a $200 million, give or take, budget difference between Waititi's What We Do in the Shadows and Jackson's second Hobbit film, The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug (2013), which, as Waititi pointed out, had already wrapped, so Jackson probably didn't care. Although, according to the Thor: Love and Thunder director, Jackson also likely doesn't know.
"I had never talked to Peter Jackson about this. I don't know if he knows. I like telling it at parties, that story. But I don't know if he actually knows," admitted Waititi.
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert airs weeknights at 11:35 p.m. on CBS.
Watch Kim Kardashian halting her 'Tonight Show' interview to reprimand her kids:
Read more from Yahoo Entertainment:
Brittney Griner’s wife claims Biden administration hasn’t done enough for her release: ‘Make a deal’
Elliot Page addresses the 'unfortunate' negativity he's received since transitioning
Tell us what you think! Hit us up on Twitter, Facebook or Instagram. And check out our host, Kylie Mar, on Twitter, Facebook or Instagram.