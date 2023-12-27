TAG to host artist discussion

Dec. 26—HIGH POINT — The Art Gallery at Congdon Yards will host a one-hour discussion with artist Jean Cauthen on Jan. 16, at 10 a.m.

The event will highlight Cauthen's thought-provoking exhibit, "Stolen Stories," which is currently on display at the gallery. The exhibition is a compelling exploration of narratives and emotions, brought to life through a blend of visual elements.

Cauthen will discuss her inspirations, techniques and processes. She will share her process studies and other visuals.

The program is free and open to the public, and coffee and doughnuts will be provided.

Registration is required by visiting the TAG website at https://tagart.org/calendar/artist-talk/.

The exhibit will remain on display through Jan. 16, but will be taken down after Cauthen's presentation. TAG is located at 400 W. English Road, Suite 151, and gallery hours are from noon to 5 p.m. on weekdays.