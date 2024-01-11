T.I. and Tiny’s Son King Harris’ Lackluster Rap Performance at a High School Leaves Students In Tears

T.I. and Tiny’s son King Harris has gone viral again. This time, the 19-year-old was mocked and teased while “Standing on Business” at a local high school basketball game.

King Harris, son of rapper T.I. and singer Tiny, received a less than welcoming response following his performance at a local high school. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)

King, who follows in his celebrity father’s footsteps and is also a rapper, was booked to be the halftime performer at Jonesboro High School in the Atlanta suburb of Clayton County. However, despite how hard he went as an artist, the kids did not reciprocate the energy.

The clip is short but long enough to capture kids in the background cracking up at his performance.

The students were not the only ones that seemed to blast King, as social media users were equally as harsh.

“He finna cry when he get Inna car,” one person wrote, as another added, “Leave the stage EXPEDITIOUSLY young fella.”

Not everyone teased the aspiring artist. One commenter offered words of wisdom, suggesting that King’s experience would make him grow.

“He was compensated, and he learned to keep going!” the person commented, adding, “He’ll be fine. This not a joke. It’s motivation.”

Quite a few commentators reminded the public that his father and his mother warned him that performing live isn’t as easy as it looks.

But this isn’t the first time King, who used to rap under the name Kid Saiyan, has been criticized for his performance. He recently performed during his father’s 20th anniversary celebration of his classic sophomore album, “Trap Muzik.” The entire Harris family, kids included, were also in attendance.

As he rapped his set, King seemingly did not get the reception from his pops that many thought he should have. A video from that night circulated on social media, showing T.I. paying King no mind as he rapped, scrolling through his phone and never lifting his head.

This no doubt fueled speculation that there was still a rift between the father son duo.

Last November, while attending an Atlanta Falcons game with his parents, King got into a tussle with T.I. over whether or not he was born with a silver spoon in his mouth. After feverishly insisting that he felt most comfortable in the hood, he lashed out on social media afterward.

On his Instagram Story, he wrote, “I Stand on business don’t give a f–K who you are 100. If ima mistake say dat stop making the world think u fw me when u don’t 100.”

Despite his irrational behavior, Tiny continues to defend her son to the public. Nearly two weeks after the football game debacle, the Xscape singer took to social media and uploaded a throwback photo of her son.

“Man this lil dude @the_next_king10 has always been my sweetheart but a terror at the same time,” she wrote in her caption.

She continued, “Nah he ain’t frm the hood but Unlike any of his siblings he stayed in trouble fighting all the d–n time & for slap boxing in school everyday like it was a sport!!”

Looks like King Harris got into a fight with T.I. on Instagram Live. Tamika Tiny Harris can be heard in the background as well. Sending prayers to their family because they need them right now. pic.twitter.com/qS8Obmhr7f — Chadwick Worthingtons (@TheMrChadTurner) November 26, 2023

While others might not see King trying to be better, his mother has gone out of her way to reframe the young man’s image, at least to fans online.

Even while hanging backstage at a Charlie Wilson concert, she talked to her fans and shared that her son was not as bad as everyone thinks.

“He’s a good guy, though,” Tiny said. “One thing about King, though, he don’t start no s—t. He don’t run from no s—t, but he don’t start no s—t.”

Fans were not buying her portrayal of her son, particularly when she started to address his altercation at a Waffle House in 2022.

But it appears King is continuing the feud with his parents or making a mockery of their family drama after revealing his new line of “Standing on Business” clothing line and his new track of the same title. On the song, he refers to himself as a “Young wild … beast.”

Perhaps, the hard lesson of getting booed by his peers will be one of those experiences to grow him up quickly.