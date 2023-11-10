You Can’t Tie Jack Harlow Down on Spitfire Single ‘Lovin on Me’

Main-Press-Photo-1 - Credit: Cian Moore

Jack Harlow has dropped a new single, “Lovin on Me.” The fast-talking track arrived alongside a video directed by Aidan Cullen.

In the clip, Harlow dances around in different outfits alongside a group of background performer. “I don’t like no whips and chains,” he spits. “And you can’t tie me down/ But you can whip your lovin’ on me.”

Harlow said the single is the beginning of a new chapter of his career. “Thank u for allowing me to reset this year,” he wrote on social media. “I moved back to Kentucky and gave u an album I could not have made on the road. Surrounded by family & childhood friends this has been one of the happiest years of my life. But now… a new era begins.”

“Lovin on Me” follows Harlow’s third studio album, Jackman, released in April. The LP followed 2022’s Come Home the Kids Miss You and featured his hits “First Class,” “Nail Tech,” and “Dua Lipa.”

In August, Harlow released the music video for “Denver.” The track is a deep cut from his third studio album. The accompanying video includes picturesque landscapes as he reflects on the impact fame has had on his life. He was also recently featured on BTS member Jung Kook’s debut album, Golden, on bubbly tune “3D.”

The April 2022 Rolling Stone cover artist is embarking on a six-city No Place Like Home tour that solely features stops in his home state of Kentucky. The tour begins Friday, Nov. 24, in Owensboro, and ends Sunday, Dec. 3, in Lexington. Harlow will perform during the half-time show of the Detroit Lions on Thanksgiving Day.

