T-Pain's Wiscansin Fest returning to Milwaukee's Rave with Akon, Soulja Boy, 12 other acts

T-Pain's going on the "Mansion in Wiscansin Party Tour" this summer — but only Milwaukee will get Wiscansin Fest.

The hip-hop festival will return to the Rave for the third consecutive year on June 8. It's the fifth stop on the 18-city tour, not including other T-Pain appearances like at Bonnaroo and BottleRock.

"Wiscansin Fest" will be the only chance to see T-Pain share a bill with fellow hip-hop veterans like Akon, Soulja Boy, Waka Flocka Flame and Ying Yang Twins.

Other highlights among the 16 Wiscansin Fest 2024 artists revealed Thursday: EDM producer Dillon Francis, R&B artist Pink Sweat$, local DJ Djay Mando, and breakout Milwaukee lowend rapper Myaap.

Yelawolf, LaRussell, Flyanna Boss, Young Ca$h, Chayo Nash and Nando STL round out the bill so far, with more acts to be announced.

T-Pain headlines his own Wiscansin Fest at the Rave in Milwaukee on June 11, 2022.

T-Pain started Wiscansin Fest in 2021 as a nod to one of his most famous lyrics, from his 2008 hit "Can't Believe It," where he rhymed "mansion" with "Wiscansin." The Florida rapper has gotten a lot of mileage from that creative choice, launching a "Wiscansin University" merch line, complete with funny fake college website, in 2018. Last year, he told the Journal Sentinel he plans to open a real-life Wiscansin University, a music school, in the Milwaukee area.

Tickets for T-Pain's Wiscansin Fest, currently priced between $68 and $448, go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at the box office (2401 W. Wisconsin Ave.) and therave.com, with presales currently available through the Rave website.

June will be a busy month in Milwaukee for fans of hip-hop hits from the early aughts. The Tacos and Tequila Festival also will return to the area for a second year, but for the first time in June, with Ludacris, Ashanti and Chamillionaire topping the lineup June 22 at Franklin Field.

More: It's a golden age for Milwaukee hip-hop. Here are 15 rappers you need to know about.

More: 9 takeaways from T-Pain’s first Wiscansin Fest in Milwaukee with Lil Jon, Juvenile, Hannibal Buress and more

Contact Piet at (414) 223-5162 or plevy@journalsentinel.com. Follow him on X at @pietlevy or Facebook at facebook.com/PietLevyMJS.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: T-Pain's Wiscansin Fest coming back to Milwaukee. Here's the lineup.