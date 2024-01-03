T-Mobile Adds Free Hulu to Its Premium Plan
Many T-Mobile customers will soon be getting a significant streaming perk: Free access to Hulu.
The telecom giant says that it is adding complimentary Hulu to its premium plan, called Go5G Next, beginning Jan. 24. The plan includes the ad-supported tier of Hulu, not the ad-free tier.
More from The Hollywood Reporter
Gypsy Rose Blanchard, Whose Case Was Featured in Hulu's 'The Act' and an HBO Doc, Released From Prison
Still, with content like The Bear, Only Murders in the Building, Futurama and The Kardashians, not to mention the next-day access to network shows like Abbott Elementary, the addition of Hulu is a significant one to T-Mobile’s offering.
Hulu joins Netflix (the advertising tier) and Apple TV+ as being included on the plan, giving customers three of the biggest services in streaming at no extra charge. T-Mobile also gives customers of the plan access to MLB.TV during the MLB season.
The combined value of the services is $35 per month or $400 per year.
Mobile companies have quietly become among the most aggressive bundlers of streaming video, seeking to ad value to their premium 5G plans. T-Mobile has been among the most aggressive with its free streaming access.
Verizon, likewise, has offered the Disney Bundle and Apple One (which includes Apple TV+) to some customers, and it has introduced steeply discounted bundles (including a recent Netflix and Max offer) to entice customers to subscribe.
Some AT&T plans also offer free access to the Max streaming service.
“As the Un-carrier, we go beyond delivering the incredible service that customers expect from America’s 5G leader,” said Mike Katz, president of marketing, strategy and products at T-Mobile, in a statement. “T-Mobile customers get the best value and the best entertainment streaming bundle in wireless — just for being customers, without having to pay a penny more. In addition to Apple TV+, Netflix and MLB.TV, Go5G Next customers now also get a subscription to Hulu … all four on us. That’s over $400 a year in streaming benefits, from the very best services in the market, all included in your plan at no extra cost.”
Best of The Hollywood Reporter