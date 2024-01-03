T-Mobile Adds Free Hulu to Its Premium Plan

Many T-Mobile customers will soon be getting a significant streaming perk: Free access to Hulu.

The telecom giant says that it is adding complimentary Hulu to its premium plan, called Go5G Next, beginning Jan. 24. The plan includes the ad-supported tier of Hulu, not the ad-free tier.

Still, with content like The Bear, Only Murders in the Building, Futurama and The Kardashians, not to mention the next-day access to network shows like Abbott Elementary, the addition of Hulu is a significant one to T-Mobile’s offering.

Hulu joins Netflix (the advertising tier) and Apple TV+ as being included on the plan, giving customers three of the biggest services in streaming at no extra charge. T-Mobile also gives customers of the plan access to MLB.TV during the MLB season.

The combined value of the services is $35 per month or $400 per year.

Mobile companies have quietly become among the most aggressive bundlers of streaming video, seeking to ad value to their premium 5G plans. T-Mobile has been among the most aggressive with its free streaming access.

Verizon, likewise, has offered the Disney Bundle and Apple One (which includes Apple TV+) to some customers, and it has introduced steeply discounted bundles (including a recent Netflix and Max offer) to entice customers to subscribe.

Some AT&T plans also offer free access to the Max streaming service.

“As the Un-carrier, we go beyond delivering the incredible service that customers expect from America’s 5G leader,” said Mike Katz, president of marketing, strategy and products at T-Mobile, in a statement. “T-Mobile customers get the best value and the best entertainment streaming bundle in wireless — just for being customers, without having to pay a penny more. In addition to Apple TV+, Netflix and MLB.TV, Go5G Next customers now also get a subscription to Hulu … all four on us. That’s over $400 a year in streaming benefits, from the very best services in the market, all included in your plan at no extra cost.”

