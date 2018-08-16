T.J. Miller denies 'Silicon Valley' bullying accusations

Last month, Silicon Valley's Alice Wetterlund — who played engineer Carla Walton — accused co-star T.J. Miller of being "a bully and petulant brat."

Miller, who didn't have the most glowing review of his on-set conduct by those behind the HBO show, denied Wetterlund's claims on the Jim Norton & Sam Roberts show Wednesday.

"I play an asshole on TV, but I'm not a bully in real life, ever," he told the radio show.

When asked about his relationship with Wetterland, Miller admitted that he "felt like it was difficult to work with her because she kept interrupting Zach Woods."

"I don't think that anyone was bullying her, but obviously there was a disconnect because she was saying these negative things about me and attacking the all-male cast of Silicon Valley. So by force I'm getting better and better at saying these are untrue things being told about me."

Miller said what he perceived to be unfair treatment of him came after he left Silicon Valley and did The Emoji Movie.

"I just thought that was a funny thing to do. But for some reason people translated that into arrogance, or being an asshole, or stupid," he said.

Miller decried the media for being "just all clickbait, anger, mean-spirited stuff," and said that he gets good feedback from audiences after his comedy shows.

"There is a disconnect of people with a lot people that either know my work or know me, you can kinda feel that I'm not a bully. I don't have the energy of someone who comes in and is like, 'hey, shut up OK, the men are talking," he said.

In her original tweet, Wetterlund took aim at the "almost all male" Silicon Valley crew and cast for being "complicit in his unprofessionalism."

Thank you! I hope to not ruin it for you, but TJ Miller was a bully and petulant brat and pretty much everyone who had any power on that (almost all male) set, including the male cast members, enabled him and were complicit in his unprofessionalism. They can fuck off forever. https://t.co/YxGHiSYMrJ — Alice Wetterlund (@alicewetterlund) July 18, 2018

I’m pretty open about this, and I don’t know if other women on the show had a different experience than me, but it was kind of a nightmare. — Alice Wetterlund (@alicewetterlund) July 18, 2018

A HBO spokesperson told The Hollywood Reporter that it was the first time it heard Wetterlund comment on her experiences, and was "disappointed to learn of her concerns."

"HBO and the producers have always taken very seriously our responsibility to create a welcoming and congenial environment for everyone who works on the show," the statement added.

Miller couldn't talk about the allegations regarding him calling in a fake bomb threat on an Amtrak train back in April, but added that it's "a misunderstanding with the federal government, and that's that kind of the end of it."

Miller has also been accused of sexually assaulting a woman when he was a student at George Washington University. He released a lengthy statement on Instagram denying the claims.