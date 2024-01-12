T.J. Holmes Says He Could 'Easily Go Through 18 Drinks a Day' Before Dry January

"We spent in the month of December $2,869 on alcohol alone, period," said Holmes while discussing his and Amy Robach's alcohol intake

Sara Jaye/Getty Images for ABA T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach are photographed backstage at iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2023 at Madison Square Garden on December 8, 2023

T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach are getting honest about their alcohol intake.

In honor of Dry January and the start of the new year, the couple reflected on how their relationship with alcohol changed through 2023 on the latest episode of their iHeartRadio podcast, Amy and T.J.

"I am certainly somebody who right now and in years past needs to reexamine my relationship with alcohol, and that's what we are doing," said Holmes while explaining their decision to abstain from alcohol. Robach said that her alcohol intake was at 'over 30 drinks a week" before the lifestyle change.

Related: Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes Open Up About ‘Proudly’ Making Red Carpet Debut: 'We're in Love'

"That is appalling to me. That is embarrassing to me. That is not what I wish it were," she said, noting that Holmes' alcohol intake was "jawdropping and not possible."

"I could easily go through 18 drinks a day — 18 drinks a day," said Holmes. He noted that it would be "easy" for him to be "two drinks in" at 10 am after a run and that he and Robach would drink at least two drinks during lunch. If the two were not "out and about," his alcohol intake would remain the same.

"I could easily have a drink in my hand from 2 in the afternoon until 7,8,9, 10 o'clock a night," he said. Further in the episode, he also revealed the amount of money he and Robach spent on alcohol last year.

"We spent in the month of December $2,869 on alcohol alone, period. I thought the number would be higher, to be honest with you," Holmes said. "But that is an amount of money now that is going to be saved in January."

He noted that since starting their "dry January kick," he and Robach have been "feeling great."

Jesse Grant/Getty T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach attend iHeartRadio 102.7 KIIS FM's Jingle Ball 2023 Presented by Capital One at The Kia Forum on December 01, 2023

Related: T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach Attend Jingle Ball 2023, Marking Their First Red Carpet Appearance as a Couple

"We feel amazing," he noted. "She was walking today into the studio and said, 'I've got some pep in my step.'" Robach revealed that she's lost two pounds since changing her lifestyle. Holmes said he's lost anywhere from "three to five" but has also been ensuring he keeps up with regular exercise.

"That's the only major change," added Robach. "We have always been runners, and we have always been pretty good about watching what we eat, so the alcohol is the big change that we've made."

Robach gave insight on her decision to take on the life change while describing her 2023 as a "pandemic."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"I didn't have a job to go to. I was staying away from a lot of friends and family. We were laying low. So what did I do? I drank a lot, a lot more than I ever have. I don't think I've ever gone a full year where I drank every single day, and that was 2023 for me. It wasn't that I was getting wasted or drunk or any of that; it was just keeping a buzz going all day or at least keeping a relaxed state of mind in a heightened, anxious year," she said.



For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.