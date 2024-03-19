SZA, Tyler, the Creator, Blink-182 Headline Lollapalooza 2024

Variety‘s Hitmaker of 2023 SZA, Tyler, the Creator, Blink-182, the Killers, Future and Metro Boomin, Hozier, Stray Kids, Melanie Martinez and Skrillex are set to headline a Lollapalooza 2024, which will also feature performances from Deftones, Tate McRae, Conan Gray, Reneé Rapp, Victoria Monét, and many more, the festival announced on Tuesday. The annual festival takes place August 1-4 with over 170 bands, eight stages and four days of music and programming at its traditional location in Chicago’s Grant Park.

Along with the top-billed acts, the festival awill also present such rising artists as Benson Boone, Raye, the Last Dinner Party, D4vd, Tyla, Sexyy Red, Faye Webster, Qveen Herby, Flo, Olivia Dean, Laufey with the Chicago Philharmonic and more.

More from Variety

Fans can sign up now for the 2024 Presale happening on Thursday, March 21 from 10am–12pm CT. This is the only way to guarantee the lowest price on 4-Day General Admission, GA+, VIP and Platinum Tickets. Ticket prices will increase at 12pm CT when the Public On-Sale begins.

1-Day Tickets, along with the lineup-by-day will be available at a later date. Kids eight and under may attend for free with a ticketed adult and enjoy Kidzapalooza, Presented by Lifeway Kefir, an interactive music playground within the festival featuring a lineup of family-friendly performances, activities, music, and dance workshops and more.

Lollapalooza works to support the local community in multiple areas, with a focus on introducing Chicago youth to creative opportunities in the festival industry and reducing barriers to arts access in Chicago schools. Reaffirming this commitment, organizers created the Lollapalooza Arts Education Fund, a $2.2 million donation to support arts and education in Chicago Public Schools. In addition, Lollapalooza partners with local nonprofits including Community Goods and Yollocalli to integrate art by Chicago youth into the festival, hosts the annual Lollapalooza and Sueños Festival Job Fair to increase access to careers in the festival industry, and engages with the Chicago arts and culture community year-round through ongoing partnerships with the African American Heritage Festivals, Teens in the Park Fest, Black Culture Fest, and Musically Fed. As a part of Lollapalooza’s commitment to community relations, the festival has also improved communal spaces by funding the Grant Park Tennis and Pickleball Court Project. For more information, please visit here.

Lollapalooza has elevated its commitment to protecting the planet through a new global partnership with Re:wild, a nonprofit that has protected more than 400 million acres of wild lands around the world, benefitting more than 30,000 species. Lollapalooza is supporting Re:wild and its local partners by providing festival space for them to speak directly with music fans, and financially supporting Re:wild projects at Lolla festivals around the world. Because one of the most effective actions individuals can take to protect wildlife is eating a plant-based diet, Re:wild is working with Lollapalooza Chicago to offer more of these options at this year’s festival, and will have an activation onsite to interact with music fans. For more information, please visit https://lolla.rewild.org.

Having recently made its premiere at the 2024 Sundance Film Festival, “Lolla: The Story of Lollapalooza” takes a look at how a Jane’s Addiction farewell tour transformed into a massive cultural cornerstone and shaped music festivals as a whole for generations to come. The three-part docu-series features first-hand accounts from Lollapalooza founder and Jane’s Addiction frontman Perry Farrell and will premiere on Paramount+ later this year.

Lollapalooza is supported by T-Mobile, Bud Light, IHG Hotels & Resorts, Tito’s Handmade Vodka, Bacardi, PayPal, Venmo, Toyota, BMI and Lifeway Kefir.

Best of Variety

Sign up for Variety’s Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.