SZA, Tyler, the Creator, and Blink-182 to Headline Lollapalooza 2024

SZA, Tyler, the Creator, Blink-182, the Killers, and Future x Metro Boomin will arrive in Chicago this summer as Lollapalooza 2024 headliners. The festival will return to Grant Park, Aug. 1 through 4.

Hozier, Stray Kids, Melanie Martinez, and Skrillex have also earned top billing this year, with Skrillex returning to the festival for the first time in 10 years and Stray Kids making their U.S. Lollapalooza debut. Other big name artists booked include Deftones, Tate McRae, Conan Gray, Reneé Rapp, Victoria Monét, Sexxy Red, Dominic Fike, Zedd, Labrinth, Killer Mike, Kesha, Vince Staples, Four Tet, Kevin Abstract, Chappell Roan, Ethel Cain, Raye, and (recent Rolling Stone digital cover star) Teezo Touchdown.

As a special local treat, the Chicago Philharmonic will even play Lollapalooza this year, joining Icelandic singer-songwriter Laufey for a special performance.

The first round of four-day, general admission tickets will be available during a pre-sale taking place March 21 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. CT. Registration for access to those passes is open now on the festival’s website. The public on-sale (with a slightly higher ticket price) will begin that same day at 12 p.m. CT. Single-day passes will also be available once the daily schedule is finalized.

Lollapalooza 2023 featured a similarly stacked lineup, with headlining sets from Kendrick Lamar, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Odesza, Tomorrow X Together, and Lana Del Rey. There were also some significant firsts: Billie Eilish playing her future Oscar-winning Barbie hit “What Was I Made For?” live for the first time, and Karol G became the first female Latin artist to headline Lollapalooza.

