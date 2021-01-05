SZA Says She's 'Not Concerned' About Her 9 Grammy Losses: 'Why Would I Be Mad?'

For SZA, her Grammy Award losses don't "Hit Different."

In her cover story interview with Cosmopolitan, the R&B songstress, born Solána Imani Rowe, opened up about her upcoming new music and how she holds no hard feelings after being snubbed after being nominated nine times at the 2018 and 2019 Grammys.

"I'm just a girl from the 'burbs. I never had dreams of being nominated for a Grammy," the 30-year-old told Cosmo for its February issue. "I thought I was going to be a gymnast and a f—ing business accountant somewhere. Or working at Nike corporate or some shit in Portland. Who knows, but something that involved a power suit. So it's not a heavy burden."

After being nominated five times in 2018 — including best new artist, which she lost to Alessia Cara, and for several songs on Ctrl — many fans and music lovers spoke out against the Grammys. (She even defended Cara in an interview.)

"Once you've been nominated and lost, you're very much free because you’re not concerned," she adds. "I passed that threshold years ago—it's an old energy to me. Why would I be mad?"

The singer — who released "Good Days" on Christmas Day — also spoke to the outlet of her creative process as she works on her forthcoming album.

"This album is going to be the s— that made me feel something in my...here and in here," she told the outlet, signaling to her gut and heart. "That's what's going to go on the album. I'm making all different types of s— every day from different places in my spirit."

She also explained how things have changed for her since the release of Ctrl.

"Right now, more than ever, I’m just figuring it out — who I am and what I want that to be," she said. "Before, it was more about letting people know that I was a good writer and that I shouldn't be counted out."

"And now it's more, You have power; you can shape the world based on the things you genuinely care about," she added.

The singer also spoke to the outlet about how 2020 — with its pandemic and monthslong lockdown — changed her.

"2020 definitely affected my ability to create and just the way I see everything," she says. "It forced me to restructure."

"I'm bored as f— when I'm not overwhelmed," she added.