SZA and Noah Kahan to Headline Montreal’s Osheaga Festival 2024

Osheaga has secured its headliners for its 2024 festival. On Wednesday, the music and arts festival announced that Noah Kahan and SZA will be headlining the festival alongside Green Day, whose appearance was previously announced.

This year’s festival is set to be held between Aug. 2 and 4, 2024 at Parc Jean-Drapeau in Montreal. Kahan will headline Friday, Green Day will close the festival Saturday, while SZA will perform on Sunday.

The announcement comes just days before Kahan is set to make his Saturday Night Live debut following the success of his album Stick Season. Both Kahan and SZA were recently announced as 2024 Grammy nominees.

The rest of the fest’s lineup has not yet been revealed, but a press release teased that the full lineup “will be unveiled in the New Year,” and tickets for individual days will soon become available.

Tickets for the three-day festival are currently on sale. General admission tickets for all three days are $395 CAD, while Casino de Montreal gold tickets, which give fans access to private restrooms and premium standing room area, are $745 CAD.

The 2023 iteration of the festival saw headliners Rüfüs Du Sol, Billie Eilish, and Kendrick Lamar. Foo Fighters, A$AP Rocky, and Dua Lipa headlined the 2022 edition.

During last year’s event, Billie Eilish was joined onstage by rapper Armani White to perform his song named after her.

“BILLIE EILISH JUST BROUGHT ME OUT!!! Ohmyfuckingod,” the Philly rapper tweeted after his surprise appearance during the headlining set. “I have never heard that many people scream in my fucking life hahaha Billie Eilish has an army!!”

