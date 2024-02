Based on Viet Thanh Nguyen's Pulitzer-winning novel, The Sympathizer is a spy thriller and satire about a half-French, half-Vietnamese communist spy navigating the Vietnam War's final days and his subsequent exile in the U.S. The show is co-run by Park Chan-wook and Don McKellar and features a cast led by Hoa Xuande, Fred Nguyen Khan, Toan Le, Ky Duyen, Sandra Oh, and Robert Downey Jr. in multiple roles.

View comments