Sylvester Stallone's 'Expend4bles,' Megan Fox, J.Lo lead 2024 Razzie Awards nominations
Oscar nominations will be announced Tuesday, which also means it's time to reveal the Razzies – and that's bad news for Sylvester Stallone's "Expendables" crew.
The action flick "Expend4bles" is up for seven dishonors including worst movie at the 44th Golden Raspberry Awards, while the horror films "The Exorcist: Believer" and "Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey" received five nominations each. Voted on by more than 1,000 filmgoers and journalists, the Razzies annually pick the most heinous films Hollywood have to offer and give out their trophies the night before the Academy Awards – this year's "winners" will be announced March 9.
Stallone, a frequent Razzie nominee, is up for worst supporting actor, and his co-star Megan Fox nabbed nods for both "Expend4bles" and "Johnny & Clyde." Other A-listers targeted by the awards include Jennifer Lopez ("The Mother"), Helen Mirren ("Shazam! Fury of the Gods"), Vin Diesel ("Fast X") and Chris Evans ("Ghosted").
The full list of 2024 Razzie Awards nominees:
Worst picture
"The Exorcist: Believer"
"Expend4bles"
"Meg 2: The Trench"
"Shazam! Fury of the Gods"
"Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey"
Worst actor
Russell Crowe, "The Pope's Exorcist"
Vin Diesel, "Fast X"
Chris Evans, "Ghosted"
Jason Statham, "Meg 2: The Trench"
Jon Voight, "Mercy"
Worst actress
Ana de Armas, "Ghosted"
Megan Fox, "Johnny & Clyde"
Salma Hayek, "Magic Mike's Last Dance"
Jennifer Lopez, "The Mother"
Helen Mirren, "Shazam! Fury of the Gods"
Worst supporting actress
Kim Cattrall, "About My Father"
Megan Fox, "Expend4bles"
Bai Ling, "Johnny & Clyde"
Lucy Liu, "Shazam! Fury of the Gods"
Mary Stuart Masterson, "Five Nights at Freddy's"
Worst supporting actor
Michael Douglas, "Ant Man and the Wasp: Quantumania"
Mel Gibson, "Confidential Informant"
Bill Murray, "Ant Man and the Wasp: Quantumania"
Franco Nero, "The Pope's Exorcist"
Sylvester Stallone, "Expend4ables"
Worst onscreen couple
Any two in "Merciless Mercenaries," "Expend4bles"
Any two money-grubbing investors who paid the $400 million for remake rights, "The Exorcist"
Ana de Armas and Chris Evans, "Ghosted"
Salma Hayek and Channing Tatum, "Magic Mike's Last Dance"
Pooh and Piglet as blood-thirsty killers in "Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey"
Worst prequel, remake, ripoff or sequel
"Ant Man and the Wasp: Quantumania"
"The Exorcist: Believer"
"Expend4bles"
"Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny"
"Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey"
Worst director
Rhys Frake-Waterfield, "Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey"
David Gordon Green, "The Exorcist: Believer"
Peyton Reed, "Ant Man and the Wasp: Quantumania"
Scott Waugh, "Expend4bles"
Ben Wheatley, "Meg 2: The Trench"
Worst screenplay
"The Exorcist: Believer"
"Expend4bles"
"Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny"
"Shazam! Fury of the Gods"
"Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey"
This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Razzies 2024 nominations to go Sylvester Stallone, Jennifer Lopez