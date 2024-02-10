Sylvester Stallone's Daughters Say They 'Still Get Tons Of Dating Advice From' Him & Jennifer Flavin

"The Family Stallone" is back for another season! Sylvester Stallone, Jennifer Flavin and their daughters Sophia, Sistine and Scarlet Stallone chatted with Access Daily's Mario Lopez and Kit Hoover about the next chapter of their reality series, which Jennifer teased will bring "more fun" and "more realness" than ever. Scarlet dished on what it was like to integrate her boyfriend into the family dynamic and film with him, while Sistine and Sophia reflected on their new experience living away from home and having their mom and dad stop by. Plus, Sylvester spilled details on meeting the Pope (who is a "Rocky" fan) and having Adele move into their family's old home. The actor also remembered his late co-star Carl Weathers, saying, "He was an amazing guy, really … The way he picked up boxing, his speed, his coordination, his voice, it was amazing." Season 2 of "The Family Stallone" premieres Feb. 21 on Paramount+.

