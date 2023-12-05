Sylvester Stallone’s wife on Florida move: ‘Wasn’t really anything left for me in California’

Sylvester Stallone’s wife, Jennifer Flavin, was ready for a major change with her husband when they decided to move from California to Florida in 2021.

Flavin spoke with Fox News Digital at the inaugural "Rocky Day" celebration this week about the couple’s relocation, saying, "It’s an incredible move, I have to say I’m really happy with our move and our change."

"I was born and raised there, two of our kids were born there, but now everyone’s out, our daughters moved to the East Coast … so there wasn’t really anything left for me in California," she continued. "A few of our best friends also moved, so I think it’s [a] good change, just making new friends, living a totally different lifestyle, I love it, I’m really happy."

She wasn’t alone in her desire for a fresh start.

SYLVESTER STALLONE RETURNS TO PHILADELPHIA, SHARES TOP FRUSTRATION: ‘NOT GETTING OPPORTUNITY TO FAIL’

Jennifer Flavin joined her husband, Sylvester Stallone, for the inaugural "Rocky Day" in Philadelphia, where she told Fox News Digital she's "really happy" about their move to Florida.

In the opening scenes of his Netflix documentary, "Sly," Stallone spoke about the decision to move, saying it was beneficial to his creativity.

READ ON THE FOX NEWS APP

"I wasn’t moving because ‘Oh, wow, I wanted another beautiful view.’ Any time changing that paradigm which you become used to, it’s literally to jump-start that process again," he explained.

WATCH: SYLVESTER STALLONE’S WIFE SHARES ‘GOOD CHANGE’ WITH MOVE TO FLORIDA

Flavin also made it clear in her interview that change was the primary factor, not any concern over crime rates expressed by some celebrities.

"There’s crime everywhere, there’s crime in Florida, too, so I didn’t move because of crime. You can find it anywhere you look, even in small towns," the mother of three said.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Flavin said she was happy to move to Florida because "I just needed a change."

"I think California is probably the most beautiful state in the United States, I absolutely love it, but I just needed a change," she added. "I felt like I’ve been there long enough, and life is short, so I wanted to make a change and not just be sitting in one house the rest of my life."

Stallone’s home included a statue of his iconic character, Rocky, overlooking his L.A. pool, which turned out to be a key selling point for the next buyer: Adele.

The 77-year-old told the Wall Street Journal in June he had planned on taking the statue with him, but he recalled Adele saying, "That’s a no-deal. That’s going to blow the whole deal."

When asked about the "Rolling in the Deep" singer keeping the statue, Flavin said, "I’m not surprised, but I’m happy she’s making it her home and she’s making a lot of changes, and that’s good, you have to make every home your own."

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Adele purchased Stallone's former home in 2022, and Flavin said she's happy "she's making it her home" and keeping the Rocky statue overlooking the pool.

According to Harper's Bazaar, Adele purchased the home for $58 million. The home – situated in a celebrity enclave in Beverly Hills – reportedly has eight bedrooms and 11 bathrooms.

In the documentary, a different statue of Rocky can be seen being carefully moved from inside the home to a moving truck, presumably bound for Florida.

In 2021, Stallone was confirmed as the buyer of a sprawling $35.4 million home in Palm Beach, Florida, according to the Palm Beach Daily News.

The home sits on approximately 1.5 lakefront acres, facing over 250 feet of beach with a dock, per the outlet.

The total living space – including a main house, a guest house and a pool pavilion near the keyhole-shaped pool in the backyard – is over 13,000 square feet. Between the main and guest spaces, the property counts seven bedrooms and 12 baths, per its Realtor.com listing.





Original article source: Sylvester Stallone’s wife on Florida move: ‘Wasn’t really anything left for me in California’