Sylvester Stallone wants you to know he's 'alive and well' after death hoax

Sylvester Stallone is alive and well (Getty)

A week doesn’t go by without a celebrity death hoax and the latest victim is Sylvester Stallone.

The action legend has been forced to address a fake social media announcement that suggested he died from prostate cancer. The post also used images of a cancer-stricken Rocky Balboa from the movie Creed.

Sylvester has taken it all in his stride though and posted an upbeat message to let his followers know he’s “still punching.”





“Please ignore this stupidity… Alive and well and happy and healthy… Still punching!” he captioned a screenshot of the fake death post.

His brother Frank Stallone was far more emotive with his condemnation.

“I’m very protective of my older brother and I don’t find any humor in this fake post today on my brothers demise,” he tweeted. “It upset my 96 yr old mother so I’m doubly upset. I just can’t understand what makes these sick minded people tick?”





Sylvester has been busy working on the sequel to Creed and recently shared a new image that shows Michael B. Jordan back as Adonis, with Dolph Lundgren as Ivan Drago behind his son Viktor.

Drago Sr. killed Apollo Creed in Rocky IV and Creed II will see their sons face off in the boxing ring.

Creed II is in US cinemas on November 21

