Sylvester Stallone sends heartwarming video message to recovering Nick Cordero: 'You’re the man'

Sylvester Stallone is cheering on Nick Cordero after the Broadway star woke up from his medically induced coma over coronavirus complications.

Cordero's wife, Amanda Kloots, who has been keeping her followers up-to-date on her husband's progress, posted the video to her instagram Thursday.

"CODE ROCKY!!!!" Kloots captioned the video. "Nick will not believe this! Thank you @officialslystallone"

In the video, Stallone encourages the recovering star. Stallone says the two have never met, but he called Cordero a "born star" and "talented man."

"I know to have gotten as far as you have gotten, you’ve got what it takes," Stallone, 73, said. "You have that eye of the tiger, you have that talent, you have that will. You have been dealt a horrible hand. Tough one. And it takes a strong, strong man and a strong family to override that situation. To take it and throw it back into life’s face and say, ‘Guess what? It’s gonna take a lot more than that. I’m the man.’ And you are the man."

He continued, "You’re a role model for other people that have to overcome incredible odds. All I can say is keep punching — you’re the man."

Fellow stars loved the video, taking to the comment section to share their thoughts.

Sarah Michelle Gellar wrote, "This is amazing"

Frankie Grande was also moved by the clip. "i can’t stop crying watching this! 😭😭😭 wow this message is so incredible..." he wrote.

Stallone isn't the only celebrity cheering the Broadway star's progress.

During Chrysalis Night In, a virtual fundraiser broadcast live on Thursday, the benefit's host, Zach Braff, spoke about his friend and former "Bullets Over Broadway" co-star Cordero.

"Everything has gone wrong for Nick," Braff said, but added that he had just recently begun "to have some of his consciousness back. It has been thrilling for his wife Amanda, who is the most amazing cheerleader, and has marshaled an army of people to sing for him everyday."

Braff's comments were followed by a prerecorded performance of Journey's "Don't Stop Believin'" sung by Cordero's "Rock of Ages" cast members. Kloots shared a video of the performance on Instagram in April.

"This goes out to everyone who is fighting this terrible disease and all of those out there, like us, who love them," Braff said.