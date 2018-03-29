Sylvester Stallone revisits wild motorcycle ride with Bruce Willis and David Letterman

Sylvester Stallone and Bruce Willis are two of modern American cinema’s preeminent badasses — as well as former partners (alongside Arnold Schwarzenegger) in the popular Planet Hollywood restaurant franchise. And as Sly reveals in a new Instagram photo, he and the Die Hard star once had a particularly crazy night on the town, courtesy of none other than David Letterman.





The Instagram post above features a snapshot of Sly and Bruce circa January 1998, sitting astride some seriously muscular-looking motorcycles. Though it’s hard to discern from the photo itself, the location is directly outside Manhattan’s Ed Sullivan Theater, and the superstars were actually accompanied by both the Tuttle family (famous for their reality TV series American Chopper) and Letterman — who was having the luminaries as guests on his The Late Show With David Letterman. While that TV spot ostensibly went off without a hitch, Stallone lets it be known that things weren’t quite as ho-hum as they might have appeared, writing that he “scorched” his leg on an exposed tailpipe, Willis fishtailed in the rain, and Letterman disappeared into traffic.

Luckily, Stallone’s injury wasn’t serious, Willis didn’t suffer a catastrophic wipeout, and Letterman didn’t go permanently missing. But their ride through Times Square did result in a picture to remember.

