Sylvester Stallone Responds to Jennifer Flavin Divorce Denying He “Wasted” Marital Assets

Sylvester Stallone has formally responded to Jennifer Flavin's recent divorce filing.

In court documents filed Aug. 29, and obtained by E News, the Rocky star denied his estranged wife's allegations that he "engaged in the intentional dissipation, depletion and/or waste of marital assets which has had an adverse economic impact on the marital estate."

In addition to denying any wrongdoing, the actor opposed Flavin's request to have "exclusive use" of their Palm Beach home.

In Flavin's initial filing, the 54-year-old asked the court to note the "conduct of each party" that could potentially lengthen the process and encourage "mutual cooperation" to reduce the cost of legal fees. Stallone said in his response that his wife "hired counsel to represent her and agreed to pay them their legal fees."

Stallone, 76, also did not oppose Flavin's petition to "restore" her maiden name and agreed that their union is "irretrievably broken."

On Aug. 19, Flavin filed for divorce from the actor in a Florida court, according to legal records obtained by E! News. The former couple have been married since May 1997 and share three daughters—Sophia Stallone, 26, Sistine Stallone, 24, and Scarlet Stallone, 20.

Days after the filing, rumors began to circulate that the marriage ended over a dog after Stallone was photographed getting a tattoo of Butkus, his real-life former bull mastiff, over an existing tattoo of Flavin's face. TMZ, citing sources directly connected to the couple, also reported that Stallone had wanted to get a Rottweiler to protect their family but Flavin did not, and their argument brought up other issues that led to their split.

However, the actor quickly shut down that narrative, telling the outlet that he and Flavin "just went in different directions."

"I will always love her," Stallone added. "She's an amazing woman. She's the nicest human being I've ever met."

