Sylvester Stallone Would Love For 1 Actor To Be The Next John Rambo: 'I Would Say Yes'

Sylvester Stallone explained why Ryan Gosling would be his choice to star as John Rambo in the future.

The actor, in an appearance on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” Friday, revealed that he met Gosling at a dinner where he spoke about the character from the “Rambo” movies.

“He goes, ‘I was fascinated by Rambo and I used to go to school dressed as Rambo and people would chase me away and I still didn’t stop,’ vacation as Rambo, he just kept saying that he had a lot of affiliation with Rambo,” Stallone said.

“And I thought, you know, this is interesting. If I ever pass the baton, I’ll pass it on to him because he loves the character.”

Fallon went on to ask if Gosling could be the next Rambo.

“I would say yes but I don’t know if anyone would say, ‘Hey, he’s too good looking to be Rambo.’”

Stallone’s comments arrive years after he picked Gosling to portray the character during an interview with Yahoo! Movies in a press run for “Creed.”

Gosling has previously talked about seeing “First Blood” as a child, telling Jay Leno back in 2011 that the movie “put a spell on” him and he thought he was Rambo.

“I even thought my face felt like Sylvester Stallone’s and I put a bunch of steak knives in my Fisher-Price Houdini kit. I took it to school the next day and I threw them at all the kids at recess,” said Gosling, who added that he didn’t hit anyone but was suspended over the matter.

Gosling, who is nominated for an Academy Award for his role in “Barbie,” recently told Variety that Ken’s mink coat look in the film stems from the love that he and director Greta Gerwig have for Stallone in the ’80s.

“We found out that Stallone wore a lot of minks,” he said.

“As long as Ken was wearing it, he was the Ken with the mink — and that separated him from the other Kens.”

