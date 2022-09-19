Sylvester Stallone posts 'wonderful' photos of Jennifer Flavin amid divorce drama

Sylvester Stallone sparks reconciliation rumors with estranged wife Jennifer Flavin with latest Instagram post. (Photo: Getty Images)

Change of heart? Sylvester Stallone and Jennifer Flavin have fans wondering about their relationship status after the actor's new Instagram post. On Monday, the Rocky star shared two snaps with his estranged wife of 25 years, but it's unclear when the images were taken.

In one picture, Stallone and Flavin, who filed for divorce last month, hold hands as they walk away from the camera. It seems like the image was taken years ago. Stallone also posted an old family photo with Flavin and their three daughters: Sophia Stallone, 26; Sistine Stallone, 24; and Scarlet Stallone, 20. He captioned the post, "Wonderful…."

Yahoo Entertainment reached out to Stallone's rep for comment, but did not immediately receive a response.

Flavin filed for dissolution of marriage in Palm Beach County, Fla., on Aug. 19.

"I love my family," Stallone told Yahoo Entertainment via a rep. "We are amicably and privately addressing these personal issues."

Flavin issued her own statement to People: "I'm sad to announce that after 25 years of marriage I have filed for divorce from my husband Sylvester Stallone. While we will no longer be married, I will always cherish the more than 30-year relationship that we shared, and I know we are both committed to our beautiful daughters."

In her filing, Flavin claimed the 76-year-old actor "has engaged in the intentional dissipation, depletion and/or waste of marital assets which has had an adverse economic impact on the marital estate." In Florida, that relates to excessive spending or borrowing by a spouse.

Stallone denied any wrongdoing in his response filed with the court; however, he agreed that their union is "irretrievably broken."

Gossip circulated the demise of their relationship had to do with Stallone's desire to get a Rottweiler dog to protect the family. The fight supposedly snowballed into other issues, but action star denied the rumor — mostly.

"We did not end the relationship on such a trivial argument," Stallone told TMZ. However, he admitted they did have issues over how to care for the dog.

"We just went in different directions," Stallone added. "I have the highest respect for Jennifer. I will always love her. She's an amazing woman. She's the nicest human being I've ever met."