Sylvester Stallone Hints That ‘The Expendables 4’ Is Back On Track

It looks like we’re in store for more Expendables after all. Sylvester Stallone took to Instagram to tease that a fourth installment of The Expendables may be on its way.

Stallone posted a photo of him, Jason Statham, and Randy Couture in a previous Expendables movie on Instagram that said “We are the shadows and the smoke, we rise. We are the ghosts that in the night.” He added the caption, “Just when you thought it was safe to go outside…They’re coming back!”

The news is surprising seeing as though earlier last year, Stallone was singing a different tune in regards to the testosterone-driven all-star action hero team up. In March, Deadline exclusively reported that Stallone and Nu Image/Millennium chief Avi Lerner could not find common ground on a new director, on the script and on certain qualitative elements of the film.

This unofficial tease to The Expendables 4 comes amidst sexual assault allegations facing Stallone and days after the death of John Thompson at Millennium Films, who produced all three Expendables films. Stallone co-wrote the screenplay for the previous Expendables movies and directed the first installment. The last film, released in 2014, starred Stallone along with a who’s who roster of the action movie universe from the past and present including Statham, Couture, Harrison Ford, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Dolph Lundgren, Terry Crews, Mel Gibson, Wesley Snipes and Ronda Rousey. It earned over $214 million at the global box office.

