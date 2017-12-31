Sylvester Stallone Denies Rape Allegation: ‘That Never Ever Happened!’

Sylvester Stallone has denied the rape allegation made against him last month, telling RadarOnline on Friday, “That never ever happened.”

A Daily Mail report published on Nov. 17 said that Stallone was accused of sexually assaulting a 16 year-old girl while filming “Over the Top” in Las Vegas. According to their story, the unnamed teenager told police that she had been “intimidated” into having sex with Stallone and his bodyguard, Michael De Luca, at a Las Vegas hotel in July 1986.

“It’s one thing to go after me. But they really attack the innocent — the people that are going along with their lives, their reputations are sullied by this,” Stallone said, referring to his wife Jennifer Flavin and their three daughters.

“They are carrying the burden of a lie for the rest of their lives. Cruel is cruel. You don’t have to make things up,” he added.

Citing a police report, the Mail reported that De Luca, who died in 2013, forced the teenager to perform oral sex on her, then penetrated her, and that Stallone “made her give him oral sex.”

According to the Mail report, the teenager said that Stallone threatened her afterward, saying that both he and De Luca were married and would have to “beat her head in” if she told anyone about the incident.

The police report also noted that the teen ultimately declined to seek charges against Stallone and De Luca because she felt “humiliated and ashamed” in addition to being “scared.”

“No one was ever aware of this story until it was published today, including Mr. Stallone,” the action star’s spokesperson Michelle Bega said in a statement provided to TheWrap. “At no time was Mr. Stallone ever contacted by any authorities or anyone else regarding this matter.”

