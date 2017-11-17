Sylvester Stallone denies allegation of sexual assault from the 80s

Sylvester Stallone has denied that he and his former bodyguard sexually assaulted a 16-year-old fan in Las Vegas in the 1980s.

The girl said that she felt ‘humiliated and ashamed’ following the alleged incident, also claiming that Stallone said he’d ‘beat her head in’ if she told anyone about it.

A spokesperson for the 71-year-old actor said: “This is a ridiculous, categorically false story.

“No one was ever aware of this story until it was published today, including Mr Stallone. At no time was Mr Stallone ever contacted by any authorities or anyone else regarding this matter.”

The claim is said to have come from a police report made at the time, which was also published in the Baltimore Post-Examiner in February last year, and was reported by the Daily Mail yesterday.

The woman says that she met Stallone, who was 40, in July of 1986, when she got an autograph from him at the Las Vegas Hilton Hotel.

Stallone was in Las Vegas making his movie ‘Over The Top’ at the time of the alleged incident.

She says that the following day she was given the keys to his room by his bodyguard, Michael Da Luca, and later had sex with Stallone, and oral sex with De Luca.

“She said that after she got dressed, Stallone made the comment to her that they were both married men and that she could not tell anybody about the incident and if she did, that they would have to beat her head in,” the officer wrote in the police report.

A secondary report from the police department’s sexual assault unit said that once she had left the room, she ‘became very distraught and frightened, and wasn’t sure that that threat had been a joke after all’, and that she had felt ‘humiliated and ashamed’.

Though she says she was not physically forced to have sex, she felt ‘intimidated’ into doing so.

“She indicated that if the sexual encounter had only been with Stallone, she would not pursue this matter, but due to the fact that Mike, the bodyguard became involved in the sexual incident, she didn’t know what she wanted to do,” read the police report.

“She became very uncomfortable with the situation. She states she did not want to have any type of sexual contact with the bodyguard, but felt she had no choice in the matter. She states there was no actual physical force, but she did feel intimidated.”

However, after decided not to press charges, the woman later dropped the claims.

The news of the police report follows a host of accusations of sexual assault facing the entertainment industry, from producer Harvey Weinstein to comedian Louis CK.

