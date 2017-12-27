Sylvester Stallone and Arnold Schwarzenegger pump up Christmas

By Mike Miller, People

Rocky and the Terminator got into the Christmas spirit together this year.

Sylvester Stallone tweeted a holiday photo of himself alongside Arnold Schwarzenegger at his home on Monday, with the caption, “Well look who drop by on Christmas! @schwarzenegger always fills the room with positive energy!”

The Expendables costars posed arm-in-arm in front of Stallone’s in-house Rocky statue, with Schwarzenegger, 70, wearing a festive red sweater and Stallone, 71, in a white button-down.

The muscle-bound duo have become friendly after appearing together in films like Escape Plan and The Expendables, but they weren’t always on each other’s Christmas card list.

“I’m so glad we straightened out our mess because it wasn’t pretty,” the former governor said in October at the Beyond Fest in Los Angeles, according to SlashFilm. “We were attacking each other in the press relentlessly. We called each other names and called out our weak points, and it was so competitive.”

Stallone also wished fans a happy holiday with a family photo in front of their Christmas tree. “Best Wishes for a great year ahead for everyone!” he captioned the photo, showing himself along with his wife Jennifer Flavin, 49, and daughters Sophia Rose, 21, Sistine Rose, 19 and Scarlet Rose, 15.